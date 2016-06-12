Jetpacks
Kryptonite 0.5G Indica Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Higher!
Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new half gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!
Kryptonite effects
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
