Hybrid

4.2 131 reviews

Killer Queen

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 131 reviews

Killer Queen

A British Columbia native, Killer Queen is the outcome of an imaginative cross between G13 and Cinderella 99. Uplifting and thought-provoking, this hybrid is great for the workaholic who would like some daytime relief. The effects of this strain are felt most heavily in the face, eyes, and forehead. Upon first taste, Killer Queen takes up the fruity characteristics of Cinderella 99. The tropical flavor, however, is quickly followed by an earthy, herbal tone. If you are searching for an energizing strain that allows you to focus, Killer Queen may be just the perfect match.

90 people reported 765 effects
Euphoric 54%
Happy 51%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 46%
Energetic 42%
Stress 41%
Pain 38%
Anxiety 33%
Depression 28%
Fatigue 23%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 4%

Reviews

131

Lineage

First strain parent
Cinderella 99
parent
Second strain parent
G13
parent
Strain
Killer Queen
First strain child
Killer Grape
child
Second strain child
Kill Bill
child

