A power-packed super stash that really takes you places! Kief-enhanced Jetpacks Original pre-rolls, now available in convenient 6-packs! Stock up for your next fantastic voyage with the six-pack super stash designed for extended journeys into deep space.
Recon, also known as "ReCon" and "Recon OG," is an indica marijuana strain. ReCon is a perfect blend of two parts LA Confidential and one part Cannadential. The Cannadential father was chosen for it’s indica traits and at times, the ReCon seems stronger than even the LA Confidential. There is plenty of magic in this cross for sure!
