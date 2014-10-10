Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Jetpacks

Jetpacks

Viper (1 Gram Sativa Badder)

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD

About this product

For cannabinauts who want to fly high above the clouds, new Jetpacks' Badder will have you surfing the Milky Way. This smooth, creamy cannabis extract offers a cosmic cruise through a constellation of concentrated cannabinoids and terpenes crafted from some of our favorite cannabis strains.

Viper effects

Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
56% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
19% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!