Jetty Extracts
Banana Creme Solventless Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 29%CBD —
About this product
"This potent hybrid is a three-way cross of Blue Dream x Banana OG x Ocean Beach OG. Made without ever touching chemicals, it has fruit forward notes of banana with an herbal OG finish. The first of many in our Solventless line, it’s tasty and well-balanced, relaxing but with an energizing cerebral high.
Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish.
Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "
Banana Cream OG effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
34% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
17% of people say it helps with insomnia
