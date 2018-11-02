Cannalope Haze UNREFINED Live Resin PAX Era Pod .5g
About this product
JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.
PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more.
About this strain
Cannalope Haze, also known as "Cantaloupe Haze" and "Cannalope Haze Premium," is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Original Haze with Mexican landrace. Like the name suggests, Cannalope Haze is a sweet mix of tropical, melon, and floral flavors. According to consumers and medical marijuana patients who have smoked Cannalope Haze, this strain is a great solution for fatigue and when struggling with appetite loss. The smooth taste and hefty resin production make it great for producing concentrates.
Cannalope Haze effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with