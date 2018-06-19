About this product

"This uplifting Sativa has a strong skunky-strawberry terpene profile that results in feelings of bliss and relief. We are by no means doctors, but we wouldn't be surprised if you kept this one in the medicine cabinet.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Dose up a joint. Direct dab without any tools. Add to flower. However you use it, the Jetty Dablicator™ Oil Applicator is a better way to dispense oil."