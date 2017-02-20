About this product

"Despite this strain being popularized for its high THC content, THC Bomb has pleasantly surprising mellow and relaxing effects. Made without ever touching chemicals, the citrusy, spicy and earthy tasting notes stand out to us.



Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "