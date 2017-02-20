About this product

"Despite this strain being popularized for its high THC content, THC Bomb has pleasantly surprising mellow and relaxing effects. We keep it UNREFINED so the citrusy, spicy and earthy tasting notes stand out.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "