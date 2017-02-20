Jetty Extracts
THC Bomb UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
"Despite this strain being popularized for its high THC content, THC Bomb has pleasantly surprising mellow and relaxing effects. We keep it UNREFINED so the citrusy, spicy and earthy tasting notes stand out.
JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.
Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "
THC Bomb effects
Reported by real people like you
180 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
25% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!