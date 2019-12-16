Jetty Extracts
Vanilla Frosting Badder Concentrate 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
From the Gelato lineage, Vanilla Frosting is sweet with vanilla and fuel notes. We enjoy this Indica for its high terpene content; this badder clocks in at 12.5%! Strong, tasty, and a great after-dinner treat.
Similar to the consistency of cake badder, this Badder is whipped to perfection. This homogenization technique results in a harmonious marriage of terpenes and cannabinoids.
Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited.
Vanilla Frosting effects
Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Creative
32% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
