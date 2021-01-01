About this product
250 MG CBD and MCT Blend.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Jolly Green Oil
Our mission is to supply quality CBD products that create Jollier Days!
We understand in this industry it is Vital to partner with experts. That is why we source only the highest quality US grown hemp for products and work with our partnered farms for formulation to guarantee quality & compliance. All our products are lab tested and do not contain any THC, nicotine, or any other harmful substances.
Please contact us for wholesale and dropshipping options!
We understand in this industry it is Vital to partner with experts. That is why we source only the highest quality US grown hemp for products and work with our partnered farms for formulation to guarantee quality & compliance. All our products are lab tested and do not contain any THC, nicotine, or any other harmful substances.
Please contact us for wholesale and dropshipping options!