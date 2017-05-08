About this product
About this strain
Grapefruit Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
100 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
34% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!