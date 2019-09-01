About this product
Rosin Return Details
Rating - A+ with 21%+ return rate and easy collections
Yield % - 21-26% average yield
Color – Amber to gold
Cold plate – Not needed and Collects great at room temperature
Consistency – Shatter like
Flavor profile – lemon and citrus with a hint of mint
Lifter is a hybrid between Suver Haze and ERB and has been grown organically in our facilities in Oregon. We use no synthetic pesticides in our crops, and we only use biologically active fertilizers on our soil to provide hemp plants with the best possible nutrient intake. After flowering is complete, we make sure that our hemp flowers are cured consistently to ensure the best taste and terpene balance.
Lifter is a staple in the hemp flower world, being one of the first highly sought after genetics with high CBD. Users can expect a gentle cerebral focus and energy with an ongoing body relaxation that removes aches and pains. Lifter's medicinal benefits combined with flavors of sweet funk and lemon, make it is an excellent strain for day or night.
First-time customers can use the code Leafly for 20% off sitewide.
Available to Ship Nationwide.
www.RosinMadeSimple.com
Product Retail 20% off Savings
CBD 1 gram $9.99 $7.99 $2.00
cbd 1/8 ounce $24.50 $19.60 $4.90
CBD 1/4 ounce $34.99 $27.99 $7.00
CBD 1/2 ounce $49.99 $39.99 $10.00
CBD 1 ounce $84.99 $67.99 $17.00
Baisic Hand Press $99.99 $79.99 $20.00
Starter Set Press $150.00 $120.00 $30.00
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
69% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
