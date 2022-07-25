Hot bath: check, aromatherapy: check, CBD: check! CBD bath bombs give you the deluxe package for relaxation, formulated to give you the evening of tranquility you deserve!



Our artisan bath bombs are made with epsom salts, which are known to help promote the easing of muscle tension, as well as witch hazel for inflammation. This bathtime blend is complete with 150 grams of pure CBD isolate and a natural, heavenly fragrance, available in five soothing scents.



JustCBD now offers the top CBD oil bath bomb to help men and women relax at home. Combining a soothing bath with 150mg of powerful CBD oil, our CBD bath bomb has both physical and emotional benefits. Try each CBD bath bomb recipe, including Rose, Lavender, Eucalyptus, Citrus, and Sweet Cherry scents. Your mind and body will feel completely at ease in no time.