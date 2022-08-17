About this product
CBD should be easy, convenient, and tasty! That’s why we made CBD honey sticks, which can be enjoyed straight out of the tube, or squeezed into your coffee, smoothie, or meals! And with the sweet, slightly tart flavor of grape, even more possibilities are unlocked for you and your palate!
But convenience aside, CBD shouldn’t be considered a “junk food.” That’s why these grape CBD honey sticks make for a great sweetener alternative, with just 15 calories and 4 grams of sugar per stick.
These grape-flavored CBD honey sticks come in a pack of 10, and contain 10 mg of CBD each.
About this brand
JustCBD
We are the leading provider of fine quality, superior grade cannabis products that complement the lifestyles of today's consumer. With love and care, we develop our elixirs, concentrates and oils according to strict industry standards. You can count on us to provide you with collections of safe, highly potent vape oils and CBD products.