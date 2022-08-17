CBD should be easy, convenient, and tasty! That’s why we made CBD honey sticks, which can be enjoyed straight out of the tube, or squeezed into your coffee, smoothie, or meals! And with the sweet, slightly tart flavor of grape, even more possibilities are unlocked for you and your palate!



But convenience aside, CBD shouldn’t be considered a “junk food.” That’s why these grape CBD honey sticks make for a great sweetener alternative, with just 15 calories and 4 grams of sugar per stick.



These grape-flavored CBD honey sticks come in a pack of 10, and contain 10 mg of CBD each.