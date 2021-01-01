About this product
All our topical CBD pain creams are infused with CBD Hemp Isolate extracted from the hemp plant via supercritical C02 extraction. Infused with menthol, chamomile extract, and lavender oil.
About this brand
JustCBD
We are the leading provider of fine quality, superior grade cannabis products that complement the lifestyles of today's consumer. With love and care, we develop our elixirs, concentrates and oils according to strict industry standards. You can count on us to provide you with collections of safe, highly potent vape oils and CBD products.