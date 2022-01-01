When you’re feeling the “ouch” on the go, this roll-on can come along with you, always at the ready.



Our vegan formula combines the power of medicinal plants and pure CBD isolate to bring you the oh-so-cooling experience your aching muscles crave, and the relief you deserve.



Mint, eucalyptus and camphor come together to form a naturally soothing menthol that’ll help your muscles relax by creating that icy, then hot sensation.



With 200 mg of pure CBD isolate working alongside this cooling blend, your sore muscles and stiff joints will thank you.



Compact, discrete, and completely mess-free, this is the perfect CBD cream for a mobile, busy lifestyle.