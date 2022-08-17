Looking for a taste of your childhood, minus the loads of sugar? Look no further than blue raspberry CBD honey sticks!



At just 4 grams of sugar per stick, along with 10 mg of CBD, these Blue Raspberry CBD honey sticks are a great alternative for those who love CBD gummies, but don’t love the sugar, gelatin and high-fructose corn syrup that so many CBD gummy brands have.



These honey sticks make a great addition to beverages, your baking, or can be absolutely enjoyed on their own