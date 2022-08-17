About this product
Looking for a taste of your childhood, minus the loads of sugar? Look no further than blue raspberry CBD honey sticks!
At just 4 grams of sugar per stick, along with 10 mg of CBD, these Blue Raspberry CBD honey sticks are a great alternative for those who love CBD gummies, but don’t love the sugar, gelatin and high-fructose corn syrup that so many CBD gummy brands have.
These honey sticks make a great addition to beverages, your baking, or can be absolutely enjoyed on their own
About this brand
JustCBD
We are the leading provider of fine quality, superior grade cannabis products that complement the lifestyles of today's consumer. With love and care, we develop our elixirs, concentrates and oils according to strict industry standards. You can count on us to provide you with collections of safe, highly potent vape oils and CBD products.