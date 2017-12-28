About this product
JUSTICE JOINTS donates 100% of profits to Cannabis for Black Lives, a coalition working to support Black led organizations and establish a more fair and equitable cannabis industry.
Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
to empower those most affected by its prohibition. We acknowledge our privilege in the legalized cannabis space and our responsibility to assist those who came before us, many of who remain incarcerated for doing what we can now do legally. Instead of a one-time donation, JUSTICE JOINTS facilitates an ongoing flow of donations to Cannabis for Black Lives and their partners. Join the cause and help us #SPARKCHANGE.