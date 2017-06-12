All Gas No Breaks 10 Pre-Roll Multipack - 1/2g each
About this product
All Gas No Breaks Pre-Roll Multi pack comes in 5, 10 & 20 packs. All Gas No Breaks includesDeadHead OG - 24.63%, Cherry Chem - 24.64%, GMO Cookies - 27.51%, Sweet Skunk - 24.76%, Blueberry Diesel x Triple OG - 23.43%
2 per strain - 1/2 g each
2 per strain - 1/2 g each
About this strain
Sweet Skunk is the supposed cross of Northern Lights and Skunk. This pairing of opposites creates a potent hybrid strain with a strong cerebral bent while offering mid-level body effects. The aroma is a mixture of pine, spice, citrus, and a chemically aftertaste that speaks to the strain’s name. Due to the Sweet Skunk’s powerful head high, consumers of all experience levels should mind their dosage.
Sweet Skunk effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
From modern classics like Blueberry Muffins #4 to old school Purple Hindu Kush, Kᴀɴɴᴀ-Wɪsᴇ brings the flavor!