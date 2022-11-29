About this product
Infused centers covered in infused chocolate
Gluten free
Vegetarian
Ten individually wrapped 10mg pieces
Available in Indica and Sativa
About this brand
Ka'Kau
Based on traditional recipes, the chocolatiers responsible for Ka'Kau fine cannabis chocolates have created rich cannabis-infused Belgian milk chocolate, delivering on both flavor and effect.
Available in Indica, sativa, CBD, 1:1 blends.
