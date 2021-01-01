About this product

Kalvara is the first cannabis cocktail with infusion technology. It's a healthy, all-natural THC-infused beverage that is formulated to deliver the clear and invigorating effects of cannabis in a great tasting beverage. The water soluble compounds in Kalvara can be delivered quickly and efficiently into the bloodstream for rapid onset. Our Eco 4-Pack gives the convenience of getting 4 doses you can enjoy at any time. The included bottle is re-usable and the 4 refills, sealed in our patented, pressurized vessl closure, remain at peak potency for a longer shelf life without the need for refrigeration.