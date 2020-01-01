Kalvara
The cannabis drink the world has been waiting for
About Kalvara
Kalvara is the first Cannabis Cocktail with Infusion Technology, born from a belief that enjoying the euphoric effects of cannabis could be easier, cleaner, and more consistent. Our aim was to create a smoke-free, no-guesswork alternative to other cannabis consumables. With our background in the beverage business, we developed an all-natural cannabis-infused drink that delivers a fast-acting and precise dose of THC every time.
Available in
United States, Nevada