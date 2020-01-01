 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Kalvara
Kalvara Cover Photo

Kalvara

The cannabis drink the world has been waiting for

Kalvara featured photo 1
Kalvara featured photo 2
Kalvara featured photo 3

About Kalvara

Kalvara is the first Cannabis Cocktail with Infusion Technology, born from a belief that enjoying the euphoric effects of cannabis could be easier, cleaner, and more consistent. Our aim was to create a smoke-free, no-guesswork alternative to other cannabis consumables. With our background in the beverage business, we developed an all-natural cannabis-infused drink that delivers a fast-acting and precise dose of THC every time.

Shake

more products

Available in

United States, Nevada