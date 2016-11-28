Kannabia Seeds
BIG BAND
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
This hybrid leaning indica by Kannabia Seed Company is exactly the relaxing strain you’ve been looking for! With a beautiful sweet taste, this is the perfect strain to unwind with after a long day. The Bubble Gum lineage is strongly pronounced in the sweet flavour and dense nugs.
For growers, this robust, heavy yielding strain is incredibly easy to grow, stays nice and compact, is highly pest resistant and has a quick finishing time.
TYPE: Indica
Smell: sweet bubblegum
Flavours: Fruity, sweet, floral
Appearance: heavy dense buds
Effects: Relaxing, meditative, pain relief
Medical: Stress, PTSD, Pain, Depression
Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 55-60 days
Height: 180 cm.
Yield: 500 g./m2 or 600 g./plant
Big Band effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
77% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Fatigue
22% of people say it helps with fatigue
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
