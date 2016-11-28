About this product

This hybrid leaning indica by Kannabia Seed Company is exactly the relaxing strain you’ve been looking for! With a beautiful sweet taste, this is the perfect strain to unwind with after a long day. The Bubble Gum lineage is strongly pronounced in the sweet flavour and dense nugs.

For growers, this robust, heavy yielding strain is incredibly easy to grow, stays nice and compact, is highly pest resistant and has a quick finishing time.



TYPE: Indica

Smell: sweet bubblegum

Flavours: Fruity, sweet, floral

Appearance: heavy dense buds

Effects: Relaxing, meditative, pain relief

Medical: Stress, PTSD, Pain, Depression



Difficulty: Easy

Flowering: 55-60 days

Height: 180 cm.

Yield: 500 g./m2 or 600 g./plant