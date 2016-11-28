Loading…
Logo for the brand Kannabia Seeds

Kannabia Seeds

BIG BAND

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD

About this product

This hybrid leaning indica by Kannabia Seed Company is exactly the relaxing strain you’ve been looking for! With a beautiful sweet taste, this is the perfect strain to unwind with after a long day. The Bubble Gum lineage is strongly pronounced in the sweet flavour and dense nugs.
For growers, this robust, heavy yielding strain is incredibly easy to grow, stays nice and compact, is highly pest resistant and has a quick finishing time.

TYPE: Indica
Smell: sweet bubblegum
Flavours: Fruity, sweet, floral
Appearance: heavy dense buds
Effects: Relaxing, meditative, pain relief
Medical: Stress, PTSD, Pain, Depression

Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 55-60 days
Height: 180 cm.
Yield: 500 g./m2 or 600 g./plant

Big Band effects

Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
77% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Fatigue
22% of people say it helps with fatigue
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!