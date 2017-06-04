ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.4 171 reviews

Chronic

Chronic

The word "chronic" has become a commonplace descriptor of high-quality marijuana, but this Chronic is a balanced strain that crosses Northern Lights, Skunk, and AK-47, and was originally bred by Serious Seeds in 1994. AK-47 was later introduced to the genetic mix to increase resin content and add to its complexity without diminishing yields. Sweet honey, flower, and spice color the aroma of this renowned strain. Take extra care during the drying process: Its delicate scent is easily lost. Chronic forms massive colas with very few leaves, so topping this high-yielder isn't advisable. 

94 people reported 763 effects
Happy 70%
Giggly 53%
Relaxed 45%
Euphoric 40%
Uplifted 40%
Stress 34%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 19%
Lack of appetite 18%
Pain 17%
Dry mouth 39%
Dry eyes 21%
Paranoid 21%
Dizzy 11%
Anxious 9%

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
AK-47
parent
Strain
Chronic
First strain child
Big Band
child
Second strain child
Super Chronic
child

