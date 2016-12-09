In the creation of new varieties, discussions often revolve around crossings, genetics, and unions. Hellfire OG, however, brings to mind a forge and the melding of metals at high temperatures. Among our extensive catalog of feminized marijuana seeds, this strain stands out for its distinct presence, characterized by a deep aroma and an unmistakable citrus flavor.



A product of the Hellfire OG X White Widow cross, it boasts an indica predominance, ensuring a relaxing effect. The citrus undertones enhance this effect, providing a pleasant sense of well-being.



Hellfire OG is a well-structured marijuana seed with high productivity within a medium flowering period, ideally around 6-7 weeks. Its extraordinary smell sets it apart during cultivation, making it suitable for various techniques. While indoor cultivation yields 500gr/m2 in just 50 days, the strain truly thrives outdoors, reaching over two meters in height and producing 700gr/plant.



With indica dominance reaching up to 80%, Hellfire OG delivers a pleasantly relaxing effect, ideal for unwinding after a long day or during stressful periods. It also holds therapeutic benefits, helping patients manage pain without losing awareness.



Upon development, the strain emanates a potent scent noticeable from a distance, translating into an equally powerful flavor. Fruity enthusiasts will be drawn to the citrus tones that define this strain's taste.



TYPE: Indica-dominant

Flavors: citric

Effects: relaxing

Medical: Anxiety, pain, insomnia, PTSD

Flowering cycle: 50 days

Yield: 19.40 oz/ft or 24.69 oz/plant

