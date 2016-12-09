Hellfire OG

by Kannabia Seed Company
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

In the creation of new varieties, discussions often revolve around crossings, genetics, and unions. Hellfire OG, however, brings to mind a forge and the melding of metals at high temperatures. Among our extensive catalog of feminized marijuana seeds, this strain stands out for its distinct presence, characterized by a deep aroma and an unmistakable citrus flavor.

A product of the Hellfire OG X White Widow cross, it boasts an indica predominance, ensuring a relaxing effect. The citrus undertones enhance this effect, providing a pleasant sense of well-being.

Hellfire OG is a well-structured marijuana seed with high productivity within a medium flowering period, ideally around 6-7 weeks. Its extraordinary smell sets it apart during cultivation, making it suitable for various techniques. While indoor cultivation yields 500gr/m2 in just 50 days, the strain truly thrives outdoors, reaching over two meters in height and producing 700gr/plant.

With indica dominance reaching up to 80%, Hellfire OG delivers a pleasantly relaxing effect, ideal for unwinding after a long day or during stressful periods. It also holds therapeutic benefits, helping patients manage pain without losing awareness.

Upon development, the strain emanates a potent scent noticeable from a distance, translating into an equally powerful flavor. Fruity enthusiasts will be drawn to the citrus tones that define this strain's taste.

TYPE: Indica-dominant
Flavors: citric
Effects: relaxing
Medical: Anxiety, pain, insomnia, PTSD
Flowering cycle: 50 days
Yield: 19.40 oz/ft or 24.69 oz/plant

About this strain

Hellfire OG is a California hybrid strain that crosses Rascal’s OG Kush with SFV OG Kush. Another robust and powerfully euphoric addition to the OG family tree, Hellfire OG is the perfect THC powerhouse for the cannabis veteran or the patient needing potent relief. In a show of its genetic line, Hellfire OG carries that signature OG smell of lemon diesel and earthy spice.

About this brand

Kannabia Seed Company
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.

Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.

Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.

Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
