KAMA KUSH CBD
Product rating:
About this product
This is a classic CBD Indica by Kannabia Seed Company, with solid compact buds, which may not appear thick, but will amaze you with their weight. Kama Kush CBD has a higher CBD to THC ratio of 2:1 making this relaxing and therapeutic, a great choice for those who require less psychoactivity but full relief.
Our Kama Kush CBD is resistant to high temperatures and to dry climates and requires a little extra fertilizer.
TYPE: indica dominant
Flavors: Fruity, floral
Appearance: long compact buds
Effects: Relaxing
Medical: Pain, fibromyalgia, well-being
Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 58 days
Height: 200 cm.
Yield: 500 g./m2 or 800 g./plant
