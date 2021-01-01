About this product

This is a classic CBD Indica by Kannabia Seed Company, with solid compact buds, which may not appear thick, but will amaze you with their weight. Kama Kush CBD has a higher CBD to THC ratio of 2:1 making this relaxing and therapeutic, a great choice for those who require less psychoactivity but full relief.

Our Kama Kush CBD is resistant to high temperatures and to dry climates and requires a little extra fertilizer.



TYPE: indica dominant

Flavors: Fruity, floral

Appearance: long compact buds

Effects: Relaxing

Medical: Pain, fibromyalgia, well-being



Difficulty: Easy

Flowering: 58 days

Height: 200 cm.

Yield: 500 g./m2 or 800 g./plant