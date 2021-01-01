About this product

Kritikal-K by Kannabia Seed Company features giant, tight, lush emerald-green buds and is a heavy resin producer. This strain is powerfully narcotic and relaxing in effect with a strong sweet, fruity taste and lemon-sorbet aroma.

This strain is one of the largest yielding strains available on the market today—so heavy the branching may need bracing so it doesn’t break off under the pressure of its own weight. To optimize the yield of this strain prune carefully and watch out for humidity issues.



TYPE: Indica

Smell: lemon sorbet

Flavors: Citrus, sweet, earthy

Appearance: Tight emerald green buds

Effects: Relaxing narcotic

Medical: Pain, insomnia, anxiety



Grow Info:

Difficulty: Easy-medium

Flowering: 55 days

Height: 180 – 200 cm.

Yield: 650 g./m2 or 800 g./plant