Kannabia Seeds
KRITIKAL-K
About this product
Kritikal-K by Kannabia Seed Company features giant, tight, lush emerald-green buds and is a heavy resin producer. This strain is powerfully narcotic and relaxing in effect with a strong sweet, fruity taste and lemon-sorbet aroma.
This strain is one of the largest yielding strains available on the market today—so heavy the branching may need bracing so it doesn’t break off under the pressure of its own weight. To optimize the yield of this strain prune carefully and watch out for humidity issues.
TYPE: Indica
Smell: lemon sorbet
Flavors: Citrus, sweet, earthy
Appearance: Tight emerald green buds
Effects: Relaxing narcotic
Medical: Pain, insomnia, anxiety
Grow Info:
Difficulty: Easy-medium
Flowering: 55 days
Height: 180 – 200 cm.
Yield: 650 g./m2 or 800 g./plant
