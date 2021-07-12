About this product
Bruce Banner, also known as "Banner" and "OG Banner," is a hybrid weed strain with dense nugs and THC content that packs a punch. Bruce Banner might be best known as the alter-ego of comic book hero The Incredible Hulk, but maybe he wouldn't be such a stressed-out ball of anger if he just had some of his namesake strain. This green monster of a strain is potent, averaging a 21% THC level. If you're new to smoking Bruce Banner, expect the effects to be strong and to come on quickly before dissipating into a euphoric and creative buzz. The effects of this strain will linger in the head and may provide body relaxation. Bruce Banner is a bud best enjoyed during the daytime. This strain was originally bred by Dark Horse Genetics from a cross of OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel. Bruce Banner buds offer a diesel aroma with sweet undertones. If you're going to grow Bruce Banner, keep in mind that the plants flower pretty fast, at about 8 to 10 weeks. This strain does have three main phenotypes, one of which is Bruce Banner #3.
Focusing on sustainable practices within ourselves and our partners, committed to reducing our carbon footprint, and supporting our local community.
Our mission is to keep our standards and you high.
Oregon has continuously recognized the unshakable quality and features of the Karma Originals branded product lines since 2014. We empower our partners through Co-Branded packaging, showing every Producer we source from. Our true mission is to treat people with care and show transparency with our products. We do that in every aspect of the Karma Originals company, from growing to production, all the way through to the delivery processes.
