Bruce Banner, also known as "Banner" and "OG Banner," is a hybrid weed strain with dense nugs and THC content that packs a punch. Bruce Banner might be best known as the alter-ego of comic book hero The Incredible Hulk, but maybe he wouldn't be such a stressed-out ball of anger if he just had some of his namesake strain. This green monster of a strain is potent, averaging a 21% THC level. If you're new to smoking Bruce Banner, expect the effects to be strong and to come on quickly before dissipating into a euphoric and creative buzz. The effects of this strain will linger in the head and may provide body relaxation. Bruce Banner is a bud best enjoyed during the daytime. This strain was originally bred by Dark Horse Genetics from a cross of OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel. Bruce Banner buds offer a diesel aroma with sweet undertones. If you're going to grow Bruce Banner, keep in mind that the plants flower pretty fast, at about 8 to 10 weeks. This strain does have three main phenotypes, one of which is Bruce Banner #3.