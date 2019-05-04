Karma Originals
Black Raspberry OG - 1g Dipstick
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Karma Dip Sticks are the THC trifecta in a preroll! Crafted with full flower, coated with our in-house rosin, and encrusted with our in-house dry ice extracted kief, aka "Moondust".
Black Raspberry effects
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Focused
38% of people report feeling focused
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
15% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
