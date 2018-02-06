ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 242 reviews

Goji OG

aka Goji OG Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Floral

Calculated from 27 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 242 reviews

Goji OG
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Floral

Goji OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds crossed between Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. The flavor is as unique as the berry it's named after, offering a dynamic aroma including red berry, black cherry, strawberry, hawaiian punch, and licorice. Indoor or outdoor grows offer high yields with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.

 

Effects

Show all

169 people reported 1117 effects
Happy 52%
Relaxed 49%
Uplifted 42%
Euphoric 41%
Creative 31%
Stress 30%
Depression 25%
Pain 23%
Anxiety 23%
Lack of appetite 13%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

242

Found in

Preview for Cherry cannabis strains
Cherry cannabis strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Snow Lotus
parent
Second strain parent
Nepalese
parent
Strain
Goji OG
First strain child
Alien Breath
child
Second strain child
Black Raspberry
child

