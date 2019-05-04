Karma Originals
Black Raspberry Trainwreck - 2g Plain Preroll
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Karma "Nothin' but Nugs" prerolls are just that!
All of our prerolls go through an extensive quality control process; checked for weight, density, and visual appeal, always free of trim and sub-par materials.
Black Raspberry effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Focused
38% of people report feeling focused
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
15% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
