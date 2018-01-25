Loading…
Northern Lotus - 1g Dip Stick

by Karma Originals
HybridTHC 16%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Karma Dip Sticks are the THC trifecta in a preroll! Crafted with full flower, coated with our in-house rosin, and encrusted with our in-house dry ice extracted kief, aka "Moondust".

About this strain

Blueberry Cookies

Blueberry Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Blueberry Tahoe and Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). This strain’s unique flavor is a mixture of roasted nuts, mint, and fresh blueberries, while the bouquet provides an earthier, berry-forward aroma. Blueberry Cookies tends to hit the consumer in the body with mid-level sedative effects that are relaxing without being cumbersome. The mental state is often heady and creative, offering a distraction from stress. Blueberry Cookies is often recommended for consumers contending with chronic pain, inflammation, and depression. 

Blueberry Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
102 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
30% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Karma Originals
Shop products
Karma Originals is a cannabis processor located in beautiful Portland. We strive for quality with a purpose.
Focusing on sustainable practices within ourselves and our partners, committed to reducing our carbon footprint, and supporting our local community.

Our mission is to keep our standards and you high.

Oregon has continuously recognized the unshakable quality and features of the Karma Originals branded product lines since 2014. We empower our partners through Co-Branded packaging, showing every Producer we source from. Our true mission is to treat people with care and show transparency with our products. We do that in every aspect of the Karma Originals company, from growing to production, all the way through to the delivery processes.

Cannabis Items we Offer:
• Distillate Cartridges
• Premium Pre Rolls - Full & Half Gram in Indica or Sativa
• Pure Pressed Rosin
• Giant 2 Gram Pre Rolls
• Premium Dip Sticks (infused pre-rolls) in Indica or Sativa
• Moon Dust Kief
• 6 Pack Pre Rolls