Blueberry Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Blueberry Tahoe and Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). This strain’s unique flavor is a mixture of roasted nuts, mint, and fresh blueberries, while the bouquet provides an earthier, berry-forward aroma. Blueberry Cookies tends to hit the consumer in the body with mid-level sedative effects that are relaxing without being cumbersome. The mental state is often heady and creative, offering a distraction from stress. Blueberry Cookies is often recommended for consumers contending with chronic pain, inflammation, and depression.
Focusing on sustainable practices within ourselves and our partners, committed to reducing our carbon footprint, and supporting our local community.
Our mission is to keep our standards and you high.
Oregon has continuously recognized the unshakable quality and features of the Karma Originals branded product lines since 2014. We empower our partners through Co-Branded packaging, showing every Producer we source from. Our true mission is to treat people with care and show transparency with our products. We do that in every aspect of the Karma Originals company, from growing to production, all the way through to the delivery processes.
Cannabis Items we Offer:
• Distillate Cartridges
• Premium Pre Rolls - Full & Half Gram in Indica or Sativa
• Pure Pressed Rosin
• Giant 2 Gram Pre Rolls
• Premium Dip Sticks (infused pre-rolls) in Indica or Sativa
• Moon Dust Kief
• 6 Pack Pre Rolls