Karma Originals
Kosher Kush - 2g Plain Preroll
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Karma "Nothin' but Nugs" prerolls are just that!
All of our prerolls go through an extensive quality control process; checked for weight, density, and visual appeal, always free of trim and sub-par materials.
Kosher Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
702 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
