Karma Originals

Las Vegas Purple Animal - 0.5g Dip Stick

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD

About this product

Karma Dip Sticks are the THC trifecta in a preroll! Crafted with full flower, coated with our in-house rosin, and encrusted with our in-house dry ice extracted kief, aka "Moondust".

Las Vegas Purple Kush BX effects

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!