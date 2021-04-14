About this strain
Grape Octane effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
28% of people report feeling creative
Tingly
14% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
