Karma Originals
Ultraviolence - 1g Dip Stick
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
UltraViolet OG effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
