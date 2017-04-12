Loading…
Logo for the brand Kaya Farms

Kaya Farms

Island Haze

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD

Island Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Creative
60% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!