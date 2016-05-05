ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cannalope Haze
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Cannalope Haze

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.2 239 reviews

Cannalope Haze

aka Cantaloupe Haze

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 239 reviews

Cannalope Haze

Like the name suggests, Cannalope Haze is a sweet mix of tropical, melon, and floral flavors. Almost a pure sativa that crosses Haze Brothers Original Haze and a Mexican landrace, this strain is a great solution for fatigue and when struggling with appetite loss. The smooth taste and hefty resin production make it great for producing concentrates.

Effects

Show all

176 people reported 1312 effects
Uplifted 60%
Happy 59%
Euphoric 48%
Creative 46%
Energetic 42%
Stress 43%
Depression 37%
Anxiety 36%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

239

write a review

Find Cannalope Haze nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cannalope Haze nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Mexican
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Cannalope Haze
First strain child
Sourlope
child
Second strain child
Cannadential
child

Products with Cannalope Haze

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Cannalope Haze nearby.

Good reads

Show all

6 Cannabis Strains With Mexican Heritage
6 Cannabis Strains With Mexican Heritage
Which Terpenes Are Found in ‘Haze’ Cannabis Strains?
Which Terpenes Are Found in ‘Haze’ Cannabis Strains?
10 Strain Pairings to Help You Celebrate Spring
10 Strain Pairings to Help You Celebrate Spring

Most popular in