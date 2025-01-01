We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
KAYA
Clear. Potent. Pure.
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Edibles
Topicals
Other
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
7 products
Tinctures & Sublingual
KAYA Myst - Indica Honey Lemon Chamomile
by KAYA
THC 225%
CBD 0%
Tinctures & Sublingual
KAYA Myst - Sativa Lemon Raspberry
by KAYA
THC 225%
CBD 0%
Tinctures & Sublingual
KAYA Myst - Hybrid Ginger Lime
by KAYA
THC 225%
CBD 0%
Tinctures & Sublingual
KAYA Myst - Sativa Mexican Coffee
by KAYA
THC 225%
CBD 0%
Tinctures & Sublingual
KAYA Myst - Hybrid Chocolate Coconut
by KAYA
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Tinctures & Sublingual
KAYA Myst - 1:1 Earl Grey Vanilla
by KAYA
THC 125%
CBD 125%
Tinctures & Sublingual
KAYA Myst - Indica Orange Spice
by KAYA
THC 225%
CBD 0%
