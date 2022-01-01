KHOOR™ is a nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternative to regular cigarettes made using a fully clean base material and available in "Original" and "Menthol" flavors. KHOOR™ aspires to be a part of the solution for the world's 1.3 billion smokers.



“We believe there is a better way to smoke, and that the positive decisions we all make can have a significant effect on our personal health and the well-being of our world. We can have a positive influence on a broad and increasing global issue: human health and wellness, by switching from tobacco-based cigarettes to a tobacco-free, nicotine-free healthier alternative.” – Khoor Team

