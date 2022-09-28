About this product
CALM is designed to be an on-the-go, convenient healthy, and delicious non-psychoactive snack. Manuka is honey is one of the most potent medicinal honeys in the world. We source our honey from New Zealand from a family friend’s farm in rural Northern New Zealand, ensuring an organic status free of harmful pesticides and heavy metals. In addition to offering antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, the CALM HoneyShot provides and soothing experiences that reduce pain. Each CALM HoneyShot is made from cannabis-derived CBD but has less than 1mg THC.
Organic ingredients: Manuka honey, Sun-grown Cannabis Extract
Suggested Uses:
- Great for pre-workout or post-workout recovery
- Soothes sore and fatigued muscles
- Easy to travel with
- Can relieve pain from menstrual cramps, lower back pain, and nerve pain
- No psychoactivity can be taken anytime during the day
- Add to your Kikoko tea for a CBD boost
About this brand
Kikoko
Kikoko is a women-owned, women-run company inspired by a friend who battled cancer. Our founders noticed a lack of properly dosed edibles with high-quality ingredients, and they set out with a mission to create alternatives to pharmaceuticals and alcohol. Our organic, clinically dosed, cannabis-infused products are for people who value wellness and high-quality ingredients. Kikoko makes herbal teas, tinctures, mints, and HoneyShots. Based on clinical research, each product line is designed to solve a problem, pairing thoughtful cannabinoid ratios, synergistic herbs, vitamins, and adaptogenic ingredients for sleep, anxiety, mood, sex, and pain. We are committed to sustainability and making an impact, and we donate a portion of our annual revenue to initiatives that promote cannabis research and reform, such as the Last Prisoner Project.
State License(s)
C12-0000089-LIC