CALM is designed to be an on-the-go, convenient healthy, and delicious non-psychoactive snack. Manuka is honey is one of the most potent medicinal honeys in the world. We source our honey from New Zealand from a family friend’s farm in rural Northern New Zealand, ensuring an organic status free of harmful pesticides and heavy metals. In addition to offering antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, the CALM HoneyShot provides and soothing experiences that reduce pain. Each CALM HoneyShot is made from cannabis-derived CBD but has less than 1mg THC.

Organic ingredients: Manuka honey, Sun-grown Cannabis Extract

Suggested Uses:

- Great for pre-workout or post-workout recovery

- Soothes sore and fatigued muscles

- Easy to travel with

- Can relieve pain from menstrual cramps, lower back pain, and nerve pain

- No psychoactivity can be taken anytime during the day

- Add to your Kikoko tea for a CBD boost