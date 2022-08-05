About this product
Organic ingredients: hibiscus, rose petals, orange peel, lavender, cardamom, cloves, licorice root, and KikoGold cannabis active.
Psychoactivity: Mild to Moderate high that increases presence and euphoria
Suggested Uses:
- Great for creating sensual intention with partner or self
- Fun at parties and terrific for stimulating conversation
- Perfect functional dose for those with some cannabis tolerance- Replacement for an alcoholic beverage on a night out
- THC stimulates the hypothalamus, which stimulates sexual arousal