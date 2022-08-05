Sensuali-Tea is our tea designed to boost libido and intensify orgasm. Studies have shown that moderate doses of THC can have an aphrodisiac effect, particularly for women (high THC can have the opposite effect). Low amounts of THC improve tactile sensation and induce a sense of euphoria. The tea has a delicious aroma that is both spicy and sweet, completely masking any cannabis taste.

Organic ingredients: hibiscus, rose petals, orange peel, lavender, cardamom, cloves, licorice root, and KikoGold cannabis active.

Psychoactivity: Mild to Moderate high that increases presence and euphoria

Suggested Uses:

- Great for creating sensual intention with partner or self

- Fun at parties and terrific for stimulating conversation

- Perfect functional dose for those with some cannabis tolerance- Replacement for an alcoholic beverage on a night out

- THC stimulates the hypothalamus, which stimulates sexual arousal