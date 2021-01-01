About this product

SNOOZE is designed to offer relaxation and promote sleep. Manuka is honey is one of the most potent medicinal honeys in the world. We source our honey from New Zealand from a family friend’s farm in rural Northern New Zealand, ensuring an organic status free of harmful pesticides and heavy metals. In addition to offering antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, the SNOOZE HoneyShot aids with relaxation and helps with sleep.

Organic ingredients: Manuka honey, Sun-grown Cannabis Extract

- Aid for relaxation

- Contains CBN which helps you stay asleep

- Low-dose melatonin works in concert with cannabinoids

- No next morning hangover