About this product
SNOOZE is designed to offer relaxation and promote sleep. Manuka is honey is one of the most potent medicinal honeys in the world. We source our honey from New Zealand from a family friend’s farm in rural Northern New Zealand, ensuring an organic status free of harmful pesticides and heavy metals. In addition to offering antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, the SNOOZE HoneyShot aids with relaxation and helps with sleep.
Organic ingredients: Manuka honey, Sun-grown Cannabis Extract
- Aid for relaxation
- Contains CBN which helps you stay asleep
- Low-dose melatonin works in concert with cannabinoids
- No next morning hangover
Organic ingredients: Manuka honey, Sun-grown Cannabis Extract
- Aid for relaxation
- Contains CBN which helps you stay asleep
- Low-dose melatonin works in concert with cannabinoids
- No next morning hangover
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kikoko
Kikoko is a women-owned, women-run company inspired by a friend who battled cancer. Our founders noticed a lack of properly dosed edibles with high-quality ingredients, and they set out with a mission to create alternatives to pharmaceuticals and alcohol. Our organic, clinically dosed, cannabis-infused products are for people who value wellness and high-quality ingredients. Kikoko makes herbal teas, tinctures, mints, and HoneyShots. Based on clinical research, each product line is designed to solve a problem, pairing thoughtful cannabinoid ratios, synergistic herbs, vitamins, and adaptogenic ingredients for sleep, anxiety, mood, sex, and pain. We are committed to sustainability and making an impact, and we donate a portion of our annual revenue to initiatives that promote cannabis research and reform, such as the Last Prisoner Project.