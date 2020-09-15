About this product

This strain has a sweet and fruity flavor with a slightly skunky sour citrus exhale. The aroma is very heavy and pungent with an earthy skunky overtone that turns spicy and gassy as the nugs are broken apart and burned away. 10th Planet buds have oversized heart-shaped fluffy dark olive green nugs with purple undertones, red-orange thick hairs and a coating of purple-tinted crystal trichomes.