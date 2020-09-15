Kind Tree Cannabis
About this product
This strain has a sweet and fruity flavor with a slightly skunky sour citrus exhale. The aroma is very heavy and pungent with an earthy skunky overtone that turns spicy and gassy as the nugs are broken apart and burned away. 10th Planet buds have oversized heart-shaped fluffy dark olive green nugs with purple undertones, red-orange thick hairs and a coating of purple-tinted crystal trichomes.
10th Planet effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
28% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Nausea
20% of people say it helps with nausea
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
