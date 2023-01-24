Chrome Slipper 99 could be your new go-to relaxation strain!. All you need to do is prepare your favorite snack, put on your favorite show, kick back, and relax. Customers may feel creative, happy, hungry, relaxed, and sleepy after enjoying Chrome Slipper 99.



Chrome Slipper 99 is a balanced hybrid medical marijuana strain created by crossing Krome's The White, Cindy 99, and Stardawg. The most abundant terpene in Chrome Slipper 99 is limonene, followed by myrcene, caryophyllene, and linalool. This strain has a sweet and sour pineapple flavor with a mild herbal exhale. This is one of those strains that’ll likely have you opening and closing the container over and over again just to take another whiff.



The Kind Tree Live Badder features a whipped, creamy consistency that may evoke memories of fresh cake batter. Made with premium, locally grown fresh frozen flower, this product is perfect for those who prefer a lighter consistency than traditional wax or shatter. The smooth texture makes it easy to handle and use, and its rich, indulgent flavor may satisfy even the most discerning palate. With its delicious taste and convenient consistency, this Live Badder is sure to become your new go-to for all your vaping needs.



Medical marijuana patients may choose this strain to help with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, PTSD, and insomnia.



