Military Choc (also known as “Military Chocolate”) is a hybrid Medical Marijuana strain created by crossing Bubba Kush x Tropicanna Cookies. This strain has bold, pronounced flavors of chocolate, coffee, and vanilla cream with spicy undertones that can be tasted on the first inhale, followed by an earthy kush exhale.
A great option for artists of all kinds, this strain may help with creativity as well as focus, leaving the body relaxed while the mind flows. A puff of Military Choc might be all you need to complete your next masterpiece...
Kind Tree Live Sugar features a soft and granular medical marijuana concentrate with the look and feel of wet sugar. Perfect for those who prefer a more discreet and easy-to-handle option, Kind Tree Live Sugar is easy to portion and apply to flower, pre-rolls and more. The natural terpenes provide a subtle sweet flavor, aroma, and taste, ideal for vaping, dabbing, or adding to your homemade recipe.
Medical Marijuana patients may choose Military Choc to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, ADD/ADHD, appetite loss, chronic pain, and insomnia.
Customers who like Medellin and Strawberry OG strains may also enjoy Military Choc.
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
State License(s)
GP 3010-17
C000006
M000005
G-17-00012