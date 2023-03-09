Heading out for the night and needing some help keeping your social battery high? Philly Special may be excellent for socializing as it may help with anxiety and stress symptoms while also providing an uplifting mental lift and sense of excitement. This strain's effects may take effect within a few minutes and last for a couple of hours.

Philly Special is a Hybrid medical marijuana strain, created by crossing the well-known strains OG Kush x Sour Diesel. The flavor and aroma on the Philly Special are the optimal fusion of its lineage, providing the earthy but gassy flavor at first, then a floral piney taste as you finish. This strain is also known for its rich terpene profile including limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, and humulene.

Medical marijuana patients may choose Philly Special to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, PTSD, appetite loss, and OCD.

Customers who like Wedding Cake and Peanut Butter Breath strains may also enjoy Philly Special.

Show more