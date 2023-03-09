About this product
Heading out for the night and needing some help keeping your social battery high? Philly Special may be excellent for socializing as it may help with anxiety and stress symptoms while also providing an uplifting mental lift and sense of excitement. This strain's effects may take effect within a few minutes and last for a couple of hours.
Philly Special is a Hybrid medical marijuana strain, created by crossing the well-known strains OG Kush x Sour Diesel. The flavor and aroma on the Philly Special are the optimal fusion of its lineage, providing the earthy but gassy flavor at first, then a floral piney taste as you finish. This strain is also known for its rich terpene profile including limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, and humulene.
Medical marijuana patients may choose Philly Special to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, PTSD, appetite loss, and OCD.
Customers who like Wedding Cake and Peanut Butter Breath strains may also enjoy Philly Special.
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
State License(s)
GP 3010-17
C000006
M000005
G-17-00012