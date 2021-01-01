About this product

Our CBD-infused King Kalm Soothe Spray was formulated to help pets with dermal abrasions, hot spots, and dry, cracked skin. Made with ingredients like aloe vera, tea tree oil, and chamomile, our Soothe Spray can help reduce inflammation and protect against potential infections with no abrasive chemicals or hazardous ingredients. The soothing benefits of this dog itch relief spray can also reduce the urge to lick and scratch.



This natural pet anti-itch spray is made with CBD from hemp, free of THC. Each product is formulated with your pet in mind manufactured in our GMP Certified, ISO-90001 Certified FDA Facility. Most importantly, each batch of King Kalm CBD for pets has been tested by independent labs to ensure quality, purity, and safety.



Ingredients: CBD oil, aloe vera, chamomile, tea tree oil, colloidal silver



Directions: Spray directly on the affected area. Apply as needed.