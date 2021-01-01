About this product

KING KALM™ CBD is made from the highest quality naturally occurring Phytocannabinoid rich (PCR) full spectrum oil. It's suspended in the highly beneficial omega-3 rich krill oil (Super Food). The Essential Fatty Acids (EFA) in krill oil are known to be an efficient catalyst for delivering CBD to the body. Increased omega-3 consumption has been linked to upregulation of CB1 and CB2 receptors, as well as increased levels of endocannabinoid synthesis enzymes.



Our full spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes create an entourage effect which studies have shown provide an even greater therapeutic effect than CBD isolate. CO2 Extraction is the process in which we extract the CBD from the hemp plant at a low temperature, under high pressure. This allow us to capture CO2 in a liquid state and efficiently draw the CBD and terpenes from the plant material. Comes in a 30ml bottle with 1 oral syringe for easy application in your pets mouth.



Suggested uses for King Kalm™ CBD:



Can reduce anxiety (Separation, T-storms, Car Travel, Etc.).

Great antioxidant for general overall wellness.

Can cause an increase in energy.

Assists in decreasing chronic pain due to inflammation or arthritis.

May reduce the amount of seizures.